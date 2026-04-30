Bailey Ober And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 30

Ober is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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