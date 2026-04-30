Bailey Ober And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 30
Bailey Ober will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ober has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Ober is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.