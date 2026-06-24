Austin Wells And Yankees Play Tigers On June 24

Wells is hitting for a .164 BA, .273 OBP and .257 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored 16 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.