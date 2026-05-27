Austin Wells And Yankees Play Royals On May 27

Wells is hitting for a .181 BA, .295 OBP and .283 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 13 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 6 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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