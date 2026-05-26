Austin Wells And Yankees Play Royals On May 26
Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Wells has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .165 BA, .287 OBP and .273 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.
The Royals will look to Bailey Falter (0-1) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.