Austin Wells And Yankees Play Red Sox On June 28

Wells is hitting for a .160 BA, .263 OBP and .247 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .510 and he has scored 16 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (9-1) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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