Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Astros On Aug. 26

Wells is hitting for a .177 BA, .274 OBP and .293 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 26 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

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