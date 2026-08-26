Austin Wells And Yankees Take On Astros On Aug. 26
Austin Wells and his New York Yankees will square off against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Wells has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wells is hitting for a .177 BA, .274 OBP and .293 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 26 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.
Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.