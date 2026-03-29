Austin Slater And Marlins Play Rockies On March 29

Slater had a .216 BA, .270 OBP and .372 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .642 and he scored 22 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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