Austin Riley And Braves Play Tigers On April 28

Riley is hitting for a .209 BA, .298 OBP and .345 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 15 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Riley has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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