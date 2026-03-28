Austin Riley And Braves Take On Royals On March 28
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Riley has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Riley had a .260 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .737 and he scored 54 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3) against the Royals.
Michael Wacha will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.