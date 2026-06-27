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Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees • #11 SS

Anthony Volpe And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 27

Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Volpe has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Volpe is hitting for a .262 BA, .363 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 17 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. Volpe has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Volpe

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