Anthony Volpe And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 27

Volpe is hitting for a .262 BA, .363 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 17 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. Volpe has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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