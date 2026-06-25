Anthony Volpe And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 25

Volpe is hitting for a .267 BA, .368 OBP and .366 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 16 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. Volpe has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Red Sox are sending Connelly Early (6-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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