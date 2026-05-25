Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Twins On May 25

Kay is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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