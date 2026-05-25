FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Twins On May 25

Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kay has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Kay is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News