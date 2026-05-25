Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Twins On May 25
Anthony Kay will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kay has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Kay is 3-1 with a 4.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.