Anthony Kay And White Sox Play Guardians On June 22

Kay is 6-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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