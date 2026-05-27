Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Nationals On May 27

Martinez is hitting for a .240 BA, .280 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 24 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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