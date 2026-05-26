Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Nationals On May 26

Martinez is hitting for a .246 BA, .286 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 24 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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