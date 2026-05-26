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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Nationals On May 26

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .246 BA, .286 OBP and .468 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 24 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (2-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Angel Martinez

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