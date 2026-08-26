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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Take On Angels On Aug. 25

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Martinez has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .245 BA, .277 OBP and .428 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 35 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Martinez has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Angel Martinez

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