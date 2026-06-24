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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Twins On June 24

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pages has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .320 OBP and .481 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 46 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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