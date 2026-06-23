Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Twins On June 23

Pages is hitting for a .264 BA, .313 OBP and .479 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 43 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Kendry Rojas (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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