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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Rockies On May 27

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .299 BA, .348 OBP and .534 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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