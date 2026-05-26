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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Rockies On May 26

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .286 BA, .338 OBP and .503 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 30 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 46 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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