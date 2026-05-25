Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Rockies On May 25

Pages is hitting for a .282 BA, .335 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 30 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 45 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Tanner Gordon will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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