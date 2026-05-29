Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Phillies On May 29

Pages is hitting for a .303 BA, .351 OBP and .548 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (4-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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