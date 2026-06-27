Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Padres On June 27

Pages is hitting for a .267 BA, .320 OBP and .473 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 46 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.