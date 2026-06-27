Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 26

Pages is hitting for a .266 BA, .318 OBP and .474 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 46 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (4-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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