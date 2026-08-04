Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Cubs On Aug. 4

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .335 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 65 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 74 runs (7th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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