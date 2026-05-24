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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 24

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .283 BA, .336 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 29 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 43 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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