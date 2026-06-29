Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 29

Pages is hitting for a .267 BA, .327 OBP and .472 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 50 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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