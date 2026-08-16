Andruw Monasterio And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 16

Monasterio is hitting for a .270 BA, .332 OBP and .444 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 29 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Pirates.

Lake Bachar (1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.