Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play White Sox On March 28
Andrew Vaughn and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Vaughn had a .254 BA, .307 OBP and .411 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .719 and he scored 35 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 65 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Sean Burke will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.