Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Play Reds On June 23

Vaughn is hitting for a .349 BA, .432 OBP and .523 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .955 and he has scored 15 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.