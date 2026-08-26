Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Take On Mets On Aug. 26

Vaughn is hitting for a .308 BA, .396 OBP and .454 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 29 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.