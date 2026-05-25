Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Cardinals On May 25

Vaughn is hitting for a .298 BA, .400 OBP and .447 SLG with a 9.1% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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