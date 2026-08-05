Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Nationals On Aug. 5

Painter is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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