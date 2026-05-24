Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Guardians On May 24

Painter is 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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