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Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies • #24 SP

Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Guardians On May 24

Andrew Painter will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Painter has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Painter is 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Painter

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