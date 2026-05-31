Andrew Painter And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 30
Andrew Painter will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Painter is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.