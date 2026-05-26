Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Twins On May 26
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .226 BA, .272 OBP and .361 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 17 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.
The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (3-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.