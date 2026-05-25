Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Twins On May 25
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .232 BA, .279 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 17 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.
Zebby Matthews (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.