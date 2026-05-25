Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Twins On May 25

Benintendi is hitting for a .232 BA, .279 OBP and .371 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 17 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Zebby Matthews (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.