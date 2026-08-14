Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Tigers On Aug. 14

Benintendi is hitting for a .245 BA, .306 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 45 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs against the Reds.

The Tigers are sending Jackson Jobe (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

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