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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Tigers On Aug. 14

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .245 BA, .306 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 45 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs against the Reds.

The Tigers are sending Jackson Jobe (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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