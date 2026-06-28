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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Royals On June 28

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .293 OBP and .436 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 32 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.06 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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