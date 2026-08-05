Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 5

Benintendi is hitting for a .246 BA, .308 OBP and .433 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 43 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.

Sonny Gray (13-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season.

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