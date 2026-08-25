Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Rangers On Aug. 25

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .306 OBP and .419 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 48 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 65 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (9-8) out for his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.