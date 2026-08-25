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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Rangers On Aug. 25

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .306 OBP and .419 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 48 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 65 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (9-8) out for his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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