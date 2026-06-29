Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Orioles On June 29
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .292 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 32 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-8) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.