Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Orioles On June 29

Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .292 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 32 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-8) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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