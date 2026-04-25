Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Nationals On April 25

Benintendi is hitting for a .224 BA, .268 OBP and .408 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored nine runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.