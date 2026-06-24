Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Guardians On June 24

Benintendi is hitting for a .236 BA, .294 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 30 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.