Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Guardians On June 22
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .234 BA, .292 OBP and .425 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 30 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.
Gavin Williams (9-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.