Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Guardians On June 22

Benintendi is hitting for a .234 BA, .292 OBP and .425 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 30 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Gavin Williams (9-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.