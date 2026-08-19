Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Cubs On Aug. 19

Benintendi is hitting for a .246 BA, .308 OBP and .427 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 48 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Clay Holmes (5-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.56 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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