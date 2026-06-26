Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Face Orioles On June 26

Alvarez is 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.