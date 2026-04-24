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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Tigers On April 24

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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