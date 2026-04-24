Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Tigers On April 24

Abbott is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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