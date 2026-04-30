Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Rockies On April 30

Abbott is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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