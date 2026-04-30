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Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Play Rockies On April 30

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Abbott is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

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