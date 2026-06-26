Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On June 26

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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