Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On June 26
Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.