FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds • #41 SP

Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On June 26

Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abbott is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Abbott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News